Smoke alarm testing for Regina rental properties to restart next week

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) says smoke alarm testing will be fully reinstated in rental properties beginning Dec. 13.

Testing is a requirement for landlords, property managers and authorized agents in rental properties under the Regina Fire Bylaw.

However, smoke alarm testing was paused in order to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 within the community.

“Thanks to the strong numbers of vaccinated residents, and continued health and safety measures, in-home smoke alarm testing can now safely resume,” stated RFPS in Tuesday’s announcement.

The fire department says testing is required to start as soon as possible once the suspension ends. It will continue until testing is complete in all rental units.

RFPS reminds rental property owners and authorized agents that smoke alarms must be tested in all units every six months and before a new tenant moves in. Buildings built and used as a rental property prior to 2013 must have hard-wired smoke alarms in working condition at all times.

The department says the installations have to be performed by a licensed journeyman electrician. An electrical permit must be in place before beginning the installation process.

Residents should exercise COVID-19 safety practices when performing alarm tests, including masks wearing, physical distancing when possible, and the use of hand sanitizer.

“When a smoke alarm functions as designed and people respond to them as intended, it increases the chance of survival by 50 per cent,” added the fire department in their statement.

“Regularly testing these devices can make a difference in whether they activate when it matters most.”

More information can be found at the City of Regina’s website.