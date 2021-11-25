A first for Regina: City council approves new fire master plan

Send this page to someone via email

Regina’s first-ever fire master plan will provide Regina Fire & Protective Services with a blueprint for the next 25 years.

The plan came together after two years of deliberation and was unanimously approved at this weeks city council meeting.

“The fire master plan identifies the department’s future needs to help keep Regina residents safe,” fire chief Layne Jackson said.

The plan is held up by four pillars which include diversity and inclusion, innovation, community safety as well as well-being and growth management.

It also contains eight strategic categories and 39 tactical recommendations to guide progress in areas including regionalization and partnerships, technology and more. The plan identifies actions for both the short- and long-term.

“This is a Regina-made plan, and the first fire master plan developed for the City of Regina. It prioritizes the safety of our residents now and into the future,” said Kim Onrait, the City of Regina’s executive director of citizen services.

Regina Fire & Protective Services currently responds to over 9,000 calls for service each year. It is confident this new plan will allow them to deliver dynamic emergency response and public safety programs with highly trained personnel to preserve and enhance life, property and the environment.

