Regina man charged after climbing downtown building to create social media content

A 29-year-old Regina man is facing a mischief over $5,000 charge after police say he climbed up a building downtown “in order to create social media content.”

Police were called to the building on the 1800 block of Scarth Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to help the man. It was reported by building security that he was on the pedway, sitting with his legs over the edge.

Police were unable to return the man to the ground safely, resulting in 11th Avenue traffic being shut down on Scarth Street and bus routes diverted so Regina Fire Department could bring a truck ladder.

The man was secured to a basket which was safely lowered to the ground around 3:45 p.m. He was treated on scene by EMS.

The accused, Igor Lubura, is expected to make his first court appearance on this charge in provincial court on Jan. 6.

