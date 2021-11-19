Menu

Crime

Regina man charged after climbing downtown building to create social media content

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 4:25 pm
The man was secured to a basket which was safely lowered to the ground around 3:45 p.m. He was treated on scene by EMS. . View image in full screen
The man was secured to a basket which was safely lowered to the ground around 3:45 p.m. He was treated on scene by EMS. . Jacob Carr / Global News

A 29-year-old Regina man is facing a mischief over $5,000 charge after police say he climbed up a building downtown “in order to create social media content.”

Police were called to the building on the 1800 block of Scarth Street around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday to help the man. It was reported by building security that he was on the pedway, sitting with his legs over the edge.

Read more: Rider fan facing mischief charge after running on Mosaic field during a game

Police were unable to return the man to the ground safely, resulting in 11th Avenue traffic being shut down on Scarth Street and bus routes diverted so Regina Fire Department could bring a truck ladder.

The man was secured to a basket which was safely lowered to the ground around 3:45 p.m. He was treated on scene by EMS.

Read more: Selfie-seekers taking dangerous risks on BC Hydro property, Crown corp. says

The accused, Igor Lubura, is expected to make his first court appearance on this charge in provincial court on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'Videos posted to YouTube show illegal climbing in Vancouver, Whistler' Videos posted to YouTube show illegal climbing in Vancouver, Whistler
Videos posted to YouTube show illegal climbing in Vancouver, Whistler – Aug 1, 2021
