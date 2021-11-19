Menu

Crime

Rider fan facing mischief charge after running on Mosaic field during a game

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted November 19, 2021 2:35 pm
A Rider fan has been charged after running from the north endzone to the south endzone during the Nov. 13 game against the Edmonton Elks.
WATCH: A Rider fan has been charged after running from the north endzone to the south endzone during the Nov. 13 game against the Edmonton Elks.

A 24-year-old man from Tisdale, Sask., “took his ‘Rider Pride’ a bit too far” during the Nov. 13 game against the Edmonton Elks, Regina Police say.

Read more: Youngster Harker looking to lead Riders to win in regular-season finale versus Ticats

The Saskatchewan Roughriders were just securing their home playoff game, when the man got onto the playing field in street clothes.

The man ran from south end zone to the north end zone and up the steps to the concourse. Police say this is where he was arrested by an officer.

Video obtained by Global News shows the fan hopping a barrier in Pil Country, a standing room only section of the stadium, proceeding to run onto the field.

Rider fan facing mischief charge after running Mosaic field during game
Rider fan facing mischief charge after running Mosaic field during game

Cole Martin Chowen was charged with mischief under $5,000.

Mischief is defined in the Criminal Code as anyone who willfully “obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.”

Read more: Transit police investigating after duo spotted riding on top of Canada Line in Richmond

“The lawful users of the property of Mosaic Stadium include the thousands of fans who stayed off the field,” the police release stated.

Chowen was released on an undertaking, with the conditions that he not attend Mosaic Stadium. He is expected to make his first court appearance in provincial court on Dec. 29.

 

