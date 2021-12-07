Semi-truck hauling hay collides with school bus carrying children near Flintoft, Sask.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck driver has been charged with driving without due care and attention after colliding with a school bus, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP say the Assiniboia detachment received a report on Dec. 2 around 8:15 a.m. from the school bus driver.

The bus driver reported they were driving south of Flintoft, Sask., when a semi-truck hauling hay collided with the bus.

According to RCMP, the semi then left the scene.

Flintoft is located approximately 240 kilometres south west of Regina.

There were children on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported to police as a result of this incident.

The semi driver called the detachment shortly after the incident occurred and was charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

