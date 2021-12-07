Menu

Canada

Semi-truck hauling hay collides with school bus carrying children near Flintoft, Sask.: RCMP

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 5:00 pm
According to RCMP, a semi hauling hay collided with a school bus carrying children near Flintoft, Sask. No injuries were reported. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied

A semi-truck driver has been charged with driving without due care and attention after colliding with a school bus, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP say the Assiniboia detachment received a report on Dec. 2 around 8:15 a.m. from the school bus driver.

Read more: Semi truck driver dies in highway collision near Davidson, Sask.

The bus driver reported they were driving south of Flintoft, Sask., when a semi-truck hauling hay collided with the bus.

According to RCMP, the semi then left the scene.

Flintoft is located approximately 240 kilometres south west of Regina.

Read more: School bus driver dead after crashing into trees in Norfolk County: OPP

There were children on the bus at the time but no injuries were reported to police as a result of this incident.

The semi driver called the detachment shortly after the incident occurred and was charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

