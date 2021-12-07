Interim shelter to be housed at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says an interim overnight shelter will be set up at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Kitchener this winter for those experiencing homelessness.

The new shelter, which was launched on Sunday in a multi-purpose area of the church, will host up to 50 people.

It came about through a partnership between St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, The Working Centre and the region.

“This is a vital project that provides a seven day a week evening shelter that combines staffing and community volunteers,” Working Centre’s director Joe Mancini stated.

“This cooperative model will expand shelter options during the cold winter nights.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "This cooperative model will expand shelter options during the cold winter nights."

Story continues below advertisement

The new facility will be staffed by employees of the Working Centre with volunteers helping with meal services, cleanup and sorting donations.

The church has issued an appeal for fully-vaccinated volunteers. Anyone wishing to help is asked to email shelter@standrewskw.com.

They are also appealing for warm winter clothing and blankets with pickup and dropoff being arranged through the same email address.

The region says the new shelter is an interim step in dealing with a recent rise in long-term homelessness in the area.

The region says the number of unhoused people in the region has ballooned over the past three years to 1,085 as of September 2021 from 333 in 2018.