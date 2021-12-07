Menu

Crime

Man charged in alleged November hit-and-run involving pedestrian: London police

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted December 7, 2021 4:10 pm
Man charged in alleged November hit-and-run involving pedestrian: London police - image View image in full screen
Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police have laid a criminal charge against a local man after a 31-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle and seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision late last month.

The collision happened near Highbury Avenue North and Brydges Street around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, police said.

Few details have been provided, but police say the woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the incident and remains in hospital in fair condition.

The accused, a 32-year-old London man, faces a charge of fail to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm, police said.

Trending Stories

He was released by police with an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on March 1, 2022, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

