Crime

Saskatoon police use stun gun on woman who allegedly threw knife at officers

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 2:38 pm
Saskatoon police use stun gun on woman who allegedly threw knife at officers - image View image in full screen
File / Global News

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officers used a stun gun on a woman who was allegedly threatening them with a knife Monday morning.

Read more: Regina police use stun gun on allegedly knife-wielding suspect

Police say they were called to a building in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. It was reported an armed person was creating a disturbance.

Police found the woman and deployed a conducted energy weapon but it had no effect on the woman, who they allege then threw a knife at officers.

She was taken into custody at that time. There were no reported injuries.

The 18-year-old woman is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and breach of undertaking.

Read more: 1 man arrested after stabbing of 3 people at a Saskatoon nightclub

In accordance with SPS policy, the incident will also be reviewed.

