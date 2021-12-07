Saskatoon police use stun gun on woman who allegedly threw knife at officers

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) officers used a stun gun on a woman who was allegedly threatening them with a knife Monday morning.

Police say they were called to a building in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South at 9:30 a.m. on Monday. It was reported an armed person was creating a disturbance.

Police found the woman and deployed a conducted energy weapon but it had no effect on the woman, who they allege then threw a knife at officers.

She was taken into custody at that time. There were no reported injuries.

The 18-year-old woman is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and breach of undertaking.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 1 man arrested after stabbing of 3 people at a Saskatoon nightclub

In accordance with SPS policy, the incident will also be reviewed.