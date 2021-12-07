Devin Shore returns as Edmonton Oilers host Wild

Send this page to someone via email

Devin Shore returns from injury Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Minnesota Wild. Shore suffered a lower body injury against the New York Rangers on Nov. 5.

It’s hoped Shore can bolster the Oilers bottom six forwards, who have struggled to produce goals and time in the offensive zone lately.

“To start, you have to focus on playing more in their end,” said Shore. “You’re going to get more looks and hopefully more shots to the net. In turn, that will hopefully result in goals.”

“They need to spend more time in the offensive zone by generating more shots, pucks to the nets, people to the net, more scrums at the net,” explained head coach Dave Tippett. “That’s how they’re going to create the energy we need. We just need more of it from them.”

The Oilers placed forward Brendan Perlini on waivers. Their expected lineup against the Wild is:

Hyman – McDavid – Puljujarvi

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Foegele – McLeod – Kassian

Shore – Ryan – Sceviour

Nurse – Bouchard

Broberg – Russell

Niemelainen – Barrie

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Wild on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.