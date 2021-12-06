SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. records another 946 COVID cases over 1st December weekend, along with 11 deaths

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 6, 2021 6:42 pm
B.C. has recorded another 946 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days.

From Friday to Saturday, there were 351 new cases. From Saturday to Sunday there were 311 new cases and from Sunday to Monday there were 284 new cases.

In addition, 11 new deaths have been reported for an overall total of 2,362.

The number of active cases of the virus in the province is now 2,876.

Of the active cases, 241 individuals are currently in hospital and 89 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation, the province said.

From Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.3 per cent of cases. From Nov. 19 to Dec. 2, they accounted for 66.1 per cent of hospitalizations, the province said.

As of Monday, 85.5 per cent of eligible people ages five and older in B.C. have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 82 per cent have now received a second dose.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the province.

COVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagBc Covid News tagBC COVID latest tagBC COVID today tagBC latest COVID numbers tagCOVID numbers today tagBC COVID cases today tag

