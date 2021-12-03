COVID-19: B.C. reports another 405 cases, six new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with six more deaths.

The update raised B.C.’s seven-day average for new cases to 354, and left the province with 3,071 active cases.

Of the new cases, 110 were in the Fraser Health region, 45 were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 97 were in the Interior Health region, 57 were in the Northern Health region and 96 were in the Island Health region.

There were 274 active cases in hospital, an overnight decrease of eight, including 95 people in critical or intensive care.

More than 4.24 million British Columbians, accounting for 85.1 per cent of those eligible and 82.3 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Of them, more than 4.07 million people, 81.8 per cent of those eligible and 79.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, have had two doses.

The province says people who weren’t fully vaccinated accounted for 58 per cent of new cases over the past week and 65.9 per cent of hospitalizations over the past two weeks.

Earlier Friday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization “strongly” recommended vaccine booster shots for Canadians older than 50.

It is also recommending booster shots be offered to adults aged 18 to 49 at least six months after their second dose.

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has reported 219,585 total cases, while 2,351 people have died.

