Canada

Toronto Board of Health votes in favour of application to decriminalize drug possession

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 5:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s top doctor looks to decriminalize drug use, move in line with B.C.' Toronto’s top doctor looks to decriminalize drug use, move in line with B.C.
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 29) Toronto’s medical officer of health says she’d like to see personal drug use decriminalized. Dr Eileen de Villa says the city needs to take a holistic approach to drug use as Toronto Public Health tallies a rise in the number of overdoses leading to death. Morganne Campbell has more – Nov 29, 2021

Toronto’s Board of Health has voted unanimously to ask the federal government to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in the city.

At a meeting Monday, the board requested that the city’s top doctor submit an application to Health Canada for an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act by the end of the year.

It’s the latest step in the city’s effort to combat the opioid overdose crisis.

Read more: Toronto’s top doctor recommends decriminalizing possession of small amounts of illegal drugs

A recent report from Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, said there were 531 opioid toxicity deaths in the city last year, an 81-per-cent increase from 2019.

De Villa has said the increase is due to multiple factors, including an unregulated drug supply, as well as pandemic-related service reductions.

The city hosted consultations and engaged with stakeholders on the decriminalization issue between August and November.

The board asked Monday that de Villa, continue consulting closely with people with lived and living experience of drug use, as well as their family members and community-based service providers.

Vancouver made the same decriminalization request to Health Canada earlier this year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
