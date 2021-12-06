Menu

Sports

Post-game scuffle between Toronto Argos players, Hamilton Ticat fan under investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 6, 2021 2:25 pm

TORONTO — Toronto police are investigating an incident that occurred after the CFL’s East Division final at BMO Field in Toronto, after a video was posted on social media that showed Toronto Argonauts players in an altercation with a Hamilton fan.

The video, posted on Twitter by @ticatsroar, shows Argos players Chris Edwards and Dejon Brissett in a physical altercation with a fan wearing a Ticats flag as a cape before security intervened.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton Tiger-Cats advance to Grey Cup after beating Argonauts in Toronto

“The Toronto Argonauts, in conjunction with MLSE security, the CFL league office and local police, are investigating a post-game incident involving team personnel and visiting fans,” the Argos said in a statement.

“The club will issue a statement once the investigation is complete and any outcomes are determined.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Argonauts lost to Hamilton 27-19 in the East Division final.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
