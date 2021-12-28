Arts mentorship program gives northern Sask. Indigenous youth chance to get musical

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous kids from northern Saskatchewan communities have once again put their musical minds together.

As part of the non-for-profit organization Community Arts Mentorship Program (CAMP), kids in grades 3 through 7 have released a new music video and song.

The song is called Not Along and features students working from Lac La Ronge Indian Band in Keethanow Elementary school in Stanley Mission, Sask., in addition to students from Senator Myles Venne School in La Ronge.

The program is a way for Indigenous youth to be a part of these types of projects and explore their creative side in music.

CAMP president Eliza Doyle told Global News the program is set up to give all Indigenous youth the chance to get involved in music.

The first video they completed featured students from Grade 10 to 12.

“With remote and underserved communities, our goal is to engage these communities in opportunities they may not otherwise be included in,” said Doyle. “And see themselves represented in the broader picture.”

The music video can be watched on YouTube.