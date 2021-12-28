Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Arts mentorship program gives northern Sask. Indigenous youth chance to get musical

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 28, 2021 12:23 pm
Indigenous students in northern Saskatchewan have the chance to get music thanks to the program called CAMP. View image in full screen
Indigenous students in northern Saskatchewan have the chance to get music thanks to the program called CAMP. Submitted by Eliza Doyle

Indigenous kids from northern Saskatchewan communities have once again put their musical minds together.

As part of the non-for-profit organization Community Arts Mentorship Program (CAMP), kids in grades 3 through 7 have released a new music video and song.

Click to play video: 'Female Indigenous singers making their mark in music world' Female Indigenous singers making their mark in music world
Female Indigenous singers making their mark in music world

The song is called Not Along and features students working from Lac La Ronge Indian Band in Keethanow Elementary school in Stanley Mission, Sask., in addition to students from Senator Myles Venne School in La Ronge.

Story continues below advertisement

The program is a way for Indigenous youth to be a part of these types of projects and explore their creative side in music.

CAMP president Eliza Doyle told Global News the program is set up to give all Indigenous youth the chance to get involved in music.

The first video they completed featured students from Grade 10 to 12.

“With remote and underserved communities, our goal is to engage these communities in opportunities they may not otherwise be included in,” said Doyle. “And see themselves represented in the broader picture.”

Read more: Virtual health-care pilot project launched for northern Saskatchewan Indigenous communities

The music video can be watched on YouTube.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagMusic tagIndigenous tagYouTube tagVideo tagSaskatoon tagLa Ronge tagCamp tagLac La Ronge Indian Band tagStanley Mission tagKeethanow Elementary Schoo tagKeethanow Elementary School tagSenator Myles Venne tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers