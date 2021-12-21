Menu

Canada

Judge’s Caledonia injunction decision was unfair to Indigenous man: Ontario appeal court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 21, 2021 2:17 pm
The exterior of Osgoode Hall in Toronto. The buildings house the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Law Society of Ontario. View image in full screen
The exterior of Osgoode Hall in Toronto. The buildings house the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Law Society of Ontario. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Court of Appeal has overturned a permanent injunction against a group of Indigenous people who occupied the site of a proposed housing development near Caledonia, Ont.

The court says the Superior Court judge who heard the October 2020 motion erred when he denied an Indigenous man’s rights to procedural fairness.

Justice Lorne Sossin says motion judge John Harper did not properly inform Skyler Williams about the proceeding against him and did not give him an opportunity to consult legal counsel or respond to allegations.

Read more: Indigenous land occupants in Caledonia appeal injunction

Sossin says it was unfair of Harper to bar Williams from participating in the proceedings after finding him in violation of the injunction, and noted that Williams was brought into the litigation, was self-represented and the court order carried serious consequences for him.

Sossin also noted that Williams had sought to raise issues about Indigenous legal claims, which he was entitled to do.

He also set aside costs of more than $140,000 that Harder had ordered Williams pay to the development company and Haldimand County.

Click to play video: 'Protests heat up over Caledonia, Ont. land rights dispute' Protests heat up over Caledonia, Ont. land rights dispute
Protests heat up over Caledonia, Ont. land rights dispute – Oct 25, 2020
Ontario tagOntario court tagCaledonia tagCourt of Appeal for Ontario tagskyler williams tagOntairo Court of Appeal tag

