Volunteers collect toys at drive for Calgary kids in need

People donated new, unwrapped toys to kids in need in Calgary on Sunday.

The toy drive — hosted by KidsPlay Foundation, a non-profit working to keep children away from drugs, gangs and violence — collected Barbies and blocks for the Salvation Army’s Toy Angels.

The goal was to fill the neutral zone of the Sgt. Andrew Harnett Memorial Rink at the Falconridge/Castleridge Community Association.

KidsPlay volunteer and Calgary Police Service Const. Paban Dhaliwal said 1,054 toys were donated on Sunday.

“There’s demand for toys for kids throughout the city,” he said, noting they collected gifts for children of all ages.

“With the downturn in economy and COVID, there’s been a lot of job loss and things like that. There are more people out there that need the help and support with toys to make sure each kid is happy this Christmas and does receive a toy.”

View image in full screen A toy drive was held in Calgary on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. Global News

The next toy drive is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Genesis Centre.