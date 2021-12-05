Pacific FC beat Forge FC 1-0 to become 2021 CPL champions

Send this page to someone via email

Pacific FC are the 2021 Canadian Premier League Champions after squeaking out a 1-0 victory over two-time defending champions Forge FC.

The winning goal for the Victoria club came from a free kick with just over 30 minutes left in regulation time from B.C.-born midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour.

Forge dominated the first half with 73 per cent of possession in front of a home crowd, before conceding in the 59′ minute.

The B.C. squad are the first other than Forge FC to win the Canadian title in three seasons.

Hamilton’s Forge FC had won the inaugural 2019 Canadian Premier League championship after blanking Cavalry FC 1-0 and were also winners in 2020 beating HFX Wanderers FC 2–0 during the island games in Prince Edward Island — a truncated season amid COVID-19 Lockdowns.

More to come