Comments

Crime

Man and woman expected to survive alleged ‘intimate-partner violence,’ says Vancouver police

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 5, 2021 11:01 am
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer's uniform as she makes a phone call after responding to an unknown incident in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A man and woman are expected to survive after an early morning stabbing incident in Vancouver.

It was reported by one of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, who walked into a gas station on East Broadway “covered in blood” around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Vancouver police said she was suffering from several stab wounds to her upper body and asking for police.

“When VPD officers responded, the woman directed them to a house near Clark Drive and East Broadway, and told them there would be a man there suffering from stab wounds,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in an emailed statement. “Police went there and found a 55-year-old man who was badly injured and semi-conscious.”

Police medics cared for the man until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Both are expected to survive.

Click to play video: 'Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station' Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station
Transit police seek suspect in sex assault at Vancouver SkyTrain station

“It looks like this may have been intimate-partner violence, as we believe the man and women knew each other,” said Addison.

Trending Stories

In a tweet on Saturday, VPD Deputy Chief Howard Chow applauded the actions taken by police medics to save the man’s life before BCEHS arrived on scene. He said there have been 19 weapons calls in VPD’s jurisdiction since Friday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been laid.

