Man and woman expected to survive alleged ‘intimate-partner violence,’ says Vancouver police

A man and woman are expected to survive after an early morning stabbing incident in Vancouver.

It was reported by one of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, who walked into a gas station on East Broadway “covered in blood” around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Vancouver police said she was suffering from several stab wounds to her upper body and asking for police.

“When VPD officers responded, the woman directed them to a house near Clark Drive and East Broadway, and told them there would be a man there suffering from stab wounds,” said Sgt. Steve Addison in an emailed statement. “Police went there and found a 55-year-old man who was badly injured and semi-conscious.”

Police medics cared for the man until paramedics arrived and took him to the hospital.

Both are expected to survive.

“It looks like this may have been intimate-partner violence, as we believe the man and women knew each other,” said Addison.

In a tweet on Saturday, VPD Deputy Chief Howard Chow applauded the actions taken by police medics to save the man’s life before BCEHS arrived on scene. He said there have been 19 weapons calls in VPD’s jurisdiction since Friday.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been laid.

Another stabbing, ER Doc said the quick response by our patrol officers & specially trained police medics saved the man's life. Our #TEMS officers are there to support in a small way our hardworking super busy @BC_EHS partners who do an amazing job. 19 weapons call since Friday. pic.twitter.com/lSoes9t1aL — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) December 5, 2021

