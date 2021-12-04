CNN fires host Chris Cuomo after helping brother in sexual harassment scandal

Send this page to someone via email

CNN announced Saturday that its popular TV host Chris Cuomo has been terminated following revelations that he had aided his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Chris was suspended earlier in the week after new information came to light of his involvement with his brother’s defence, leaving his future with the news organization up in the air.

Now CNN has said in a statement released Saturday afternoon that after retaining a “respected law firm to conduct the review,” Chris has been terminated, effective immediately.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” CNN said. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

It is unknown what that additional information is.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment.

More to come.