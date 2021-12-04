Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

CNN fires host Chris Cuomo after helping brother in sexual harassment scandal

By Eric Stober Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 5:39 pm
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. View image in full screen
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo appears during a news conference about COVID-19 at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y., on Dec. 3, 2020, left, and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attends the 12th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on Dec. 9, 2018. Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP, left, and Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

CNN announced Saturday that its popular TV host Chris Cuomo has been terminated following revelations that he had aided his brother, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, after he was accused of sexually harassing multiple women.

Chris was suspended earlier in the week after new information came to light of his involvement with his brother’s defence, leaving his future with the news organization up in the air.

Trending Stories

Now CNN has said in a statement released Saturday afternoon that after retaining a “respected law firm to conduct the review,” Chris has been terminated, effective immediately.

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” CNN said. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

It is unknown what that additional information is.

Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
sexual harassment tagMetoo tagAndrew Cuomo tagCnn tagchris cuomo tagChris Cuomo CNN tagchris cuomo fired tagchris cuomo fired cnn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers