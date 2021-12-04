COVID-19: N.B. reports 77 new cases as province prepares for winter action plan Level 1

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 77 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province is set to enter the first level of its three-level action plan to curb the spread of the virus over the winter.

In a release, the province said New Brunswick will enter Level 1 of the alert system – the least restrictive of the three tiers – on Saturday night at 11:59 p.m.

“Measures in Level 1 include masking outdoors when physical distancing cannot be maintained and physical distancing in indoor public spaces that do not require proof of vaccination, such as retail stores, malls, salons and spas,” it said.

“These locations can choose to either implement physical distancing measures or require proof of vaccination for all patrons.”

As well, private indoor gatherings will be capped at 20 people and outdoor gatherings will be capped at 50.

The other two levels of the action plan have more stringent rules, including reduced household bubbles, lower capacity in spaces and limited travel in and out of impacted areas.

Moving forward, the province says the criteria to determine a change in level will be based on factors like the number of active cases, rate of positive tests and hospitalizations.

The plan will be in effect until the spring. A full list of the action plan levels and what they entail can be found on the Government of New Brunswick website.

Hospitalizations and vaccinations

There have been 66 new recoveries since Friday and the number of active cases of COVID-19 is now 722.

There are a total of 51 people in hospital, 27 of whom are over the age of 60 and one of whom is under the age of 19. There are 16 people in intensive care and 10 people are on a ventilator.

“The rate of people hospitalized and in ICU, as well as new cases, continues to most greatly impact people who are unvaccinated,” the release said.

Eighteen of the 51 patients were initially admitted to hospital for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. The release said most of those infected are experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

The province said 81.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 87.1 per cent have received their first dose.

Case breakdown

The 12 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

two people 30-39;

one person 40-49;

one person 50-59; and

one person 60-69.

Eight cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 22 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

nine people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

three people 30-39;

two people 40-49;

three people 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Nine cases are under investigation and 13 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 22 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

12 people 19 and under;

seven people 20-29;

two people 30-39; and

one person 70-79.

Seventeen cases are under investigation and five are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) is a person 19 and under. This case is under investigation.

The five new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

one person 40-49; and

one person 50-59.

Two cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) is a person 20-29 who is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 14 news cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

five people 19 and under;

one person 30-39;

two people 40-49

three people 50-59;

one person 60-69;

one person 70-79; and

one person 80-89.

Four cases are under investigation and 10 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.