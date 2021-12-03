New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

As of Thursday, the province had 691 active cases of COVID-19.

Shephard has previously said that people should hold off making holiday plans for now, as new case numbers remain high and community transmission persists.

“We don’t want to cancel Christmas,” said Shephard on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know how to convey to the public that we just so need their support to follow public health measures. We should know something on Monday.”

She reminded people to follow public health measures, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated.