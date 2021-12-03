SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to hold COVID-19 update Friday afternoon

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister says winter COVID-19 restrictions are coming' N.B. health minister says winter COVID-19 restrictions are coming
New Brunswick’s health minister is asking residents to hold off on finalizing holiday plans, expecting restrictions to tighten. This, as opposition members continue to raise questions about fourth wave response. Travis Fortnum reports.

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 briefing Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will be live streamed here.

Read more: COVID-19: N.B. health minister says don’t make holiday plans yet as cases climb

As of Thursday, the province had 691 active cases of COVID-19.

Shephard has previously said that people should hold off making holiday plans for now, as new case numbers remain high and community transmission persists.

Read more: No Maritime cases yet, but provinces on guard for COVID-19 Omicron variant

“We don’t want to cancel Christmas,” said Shephard on Thursday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t know how to convey to the public that we just so need their support to follow public health measures. We should know something on Monday.”

She reminded people to follow public health measures, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated.

Click to play video: 'N.B. health minister says winter COVID-19 restrictions are coming' N.B. health minister says winter COVID-19 restrictions are coming
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagcoronavirus update tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers