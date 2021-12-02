COVID-19: N.B. health minister says don’t make holiday plans yet as cases climb

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Thursday, as well as 78 recoveries.

There are now 691 active cases in the province.

Public health confirmed the deaths are of a person over the age of 90 in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a person in their 70s in Zone 2 (Saint John region).

In total, 59 people are in hospital with the virus. The province noted in a news release that 26 of those 59 people were initially admitted for other reasons and then contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi.

“Most of those people infected are currently exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19,” the release read.

Of those hospitalized, 16 people are in intensive care. Twelve people are on ventilators. Also of note, one person under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health, said in the ICU, the rate of people unvaccinated versus those vaccinated “is more than 30 times higher.”

Meanwhile, 81.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated and 87 per cent have received a first dose.

‘We don’t want to cancel Christmas’

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard repeated the reminders for people to follow public health measures, such as physical distancing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated.

She also told reporters people should hold off making Christmas plans, as new case numbers remain high and community transmission persists.

“We don’t want to cancel Christmas,” said Shephard on Thursday.

“I don’t know how to convey to the public that we just so need their support to follow public health measures. We should know something on Monday.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "I don't know how to convey to the public that we just so need their support to follow public health measures. We should know something on Monday."

Breakdown of cases

The 27 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are as follows:

12 people 19 and under

five people 20-29

three people 30-39

two people 40-49

three people 50-59

two people 70-79

Twenty-one cases are under investigation, five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one case is travel-related.

The 17 new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region) are as follows:

four cases 19 and under

two people 20-29

a person 30-39

two people 40-49

three people 50-59

two people 60-69

three people 70-79

Ten cases are under investigation and seven are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The 30 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) are as follows:

15 people 19 and under

four people 20-29

three people 30-39

four people 40-49

a person 50-59

a person 60-69

a person 70-79

a person 80-89

Nineteen cases are under investigation and 11 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

The one new case in Zone 5 (Campbellton region) is a person 19 and under. This case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

The 20 new cases in Zone 7 (Miramichi region) are as follows:

six people 19 and under

two people 30-39

seven people 40-49

two people 50-59

three people 70-79

Twelve cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and eight cases are under investigation.