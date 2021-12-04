Nova Scotia man dead after ATV crash in East Clifford

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a man was killed in an ATV crash in East Clifford Saturday morning.

In a release, police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on East Clifford Road around 8:19 a.m.

“The RCMP, Fire and EHS attended the scene and found a Side-by-Side ATV near the roadway upright with extensive damage,” it said.

“The driver, a 66-year-old man from East Clifford was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.”

The release said a collision reconstructionist was on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

As of 12:20 p.m., East Clifford Road was closed in both directions, with a diversion point at Upper Branch Road. Police say the road is expected to remain closed until late in the afternoon.

Advertisement