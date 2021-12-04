Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia man dead after ATV crash in East Clifford

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 4, 2021 11:36 am
Click to play video: 'NS RCMP respond to rising number of Upper Rawdon ATV complaints' NS RCMP respond to rising number of Upper Rawdon ATV complaints
WATCH: NS RCMP say they've seen an increase in calls to the Upper Rawdon area from homeowners who are concerned over ATV activity. – Apr 12, 2021

The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating after a man was killed in an ATV crash in East Clifford Saturday morning.

In a release, police said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on East Clifford Road around 8:19 a.m.

“The RCMP, Fire and EHS attended the scene and found a Side-by-Side ATV near the roadway upright with extensive damage,” it said.

Read more: N.S. man sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after ATV rollover

“The driver, a 66-year-old man from East Clifford was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.”

The release said a collision reconstructionist was on scene and the investigation is ongoing.

As of 12:20 p.m., East Clifford Road was closed in both directions, with a diversion point at Upper Branch Road. Police say the road is expected to remain closed until late in the afternoon.

