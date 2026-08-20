Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


2 comments

  1. E-ben X
    August 20, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    Come and have a great time visiting the blue states and avoid the rightwing fascist states.

  2. Dave
    August 20, 2026 at 3:17 pm

    Cue the accusations of “traitor” from the left wing idiots

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian travel to the U.S. increases for 3rd month in a row

By Adriana Fallico Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 3:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadians planning on staying close to home this summer'
Canadians planning on staying close to home this summer
With the high cost of fuel and cost of living tightening margins for many Canadians, some are planning on using their money differently as they look ahead to summer holidays. As Kendra Gannon reports, many people will be scaling back their travel plans and will be sticking closer to home – Jun 4, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadian residents returned from 2.3 million trips to the United States in June, signifying the third consecutive month of growth following 15 consecutive months of year-over-year lows before that.

However, Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. are still 24.6 per cent below their June 2024 level, according to data released by Statistics Canada.

Return trips from the U.S. via automobile rose 7.6 per cent compared to June 2025, hitting 1.7 million in June 2026, a little more than 66 per cent of which were same-day trips.

Return trips by air continued to fall, down 1.2 per cent from June 2025, settling at 546,500. At the same time, return trips by cruise ship rose 13.6 per cent to 20,700.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Americans are also continuing their travels to Canada, as U.S.-resident trips to Canada equalled three million in June, up 6.1 per cent from June 2025 and marking the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year increases.

Story continues below advertisement

Most notably, the number of American residents who disembarked in Canada from cruise ships rose 20.5 per cent since June 2025. Arrivals by automobile rose 8.1 per cent year over year, while arrivals by air decreased 1.3 per cent.

More overseas residents coming to Canada

In June, 811,000 overseas residents arrived in Canada, up 3.4 per cent from the same month one year earlier.

The top three countries of residence for overseas visitors in June were the U.K., India and France, which together accounted for 27.7 per cent of all overseas arrivals in Canada.

In addition, arrivals from Europe (+23,900), the Americas (excluding the U.S., +9,800) and Oceania (+7,900) drove the year-over-year increase in overseas-resident arrivals.

For Oceania, this marked the largest year-over-year increase for June since 2010, which Statistics Canada says excludes the COVID-19 pandemic period.

Story continues below advertisement

Statistics Canada cited this gain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, during which Australia and New Zealand played three matches in Vancouver.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices