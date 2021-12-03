AltaGas raising dividend 6%, moving to quarterly payments from monthly

Send this page to someone via email

AltaGas Ltd. says it is raising its dividend six per cent for next year and moving to a quarterly payment schedule from monthly payments to shareholders.

The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 26.5 cents per share starting with a March payment.

AltaGas has been paying a monthly dividend of 8.33 cent share.

It says the monthly payments will continue until the end of this year.

AltaGas is a energy infrastructure company with operations in Canada and the United States.

The company is expected to hold an investor day on Dec. 15 when it will discuss its priorities and growth plans.

