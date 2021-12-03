Menu

Health

Potential COVID exposure at Toronto restaurant may be linked to Omicron variant

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 3:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Will booster shots help fight the Omicron variant?' Will booster shots help fight the Omicron variant?
WATCH ABOVE: Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti weighs-in on the rollout of booster shots in the face of the Omicron variant.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a potential COVID-19 exposure at a downtown restaurant may be linked to the Omicron variant.

In a news release issued Friday, health officials said an employee at Piccolo Caffe E Vino, located on John Street near Adelaide Street West, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The case linked to this establishment is under investigation by TPH for the Omicron variant due to recent travel to South Africa,” the statement said.

The worker who tested positive was at the restaurant on Nov. 26 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day, and on Nov. 27 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day.

Read more: York Region confirms 1st case of COVID-19 Omicron variant in child under 12

The statement said all known close contacts have been notified, asked to self-isolate for 10 days and get tested.

However, TPH said they do not have access to a contact tracing log and “out of an abundance of caution” are asking people who attended the restaurant during the times listed above to get tested and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after their visit to the establishment.

If symptoms develop, they are advised to get tested and isolate until the result is known.

TPH said there is not a risk to anyone who went to the restaurant outside of the indicated dates and times.

The statement said an investigation into the COVID-19 case at the restaurant began on Nov. 29.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster shots to more groups' Ontario expanding COVID-19 booster shots to more groups
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagtoronto covid-19 tagToronto Public Health tagOmicron tagToronto Covid tagCanada Omicron tagToronto Omicron tag

