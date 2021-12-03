Potential COVID exposure at Toronto restaurant may be linked to Omicron variant

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says a potential COVID-19 exposure at a downtown restaurant may be linked to the Omicron variant.

In a news release issued Friday, health officials said an employee at Piccolo Caffe E Vino, located on John Street near Adelaide Street West, tested positive for COVID-19.

“The case linked to this establishment is under investigation by TPH for the Omicron variant due to recent travel to South Africa,” the statement said.

The worker who tested positive was at the restaurant on Nov. 26 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day, and on Nov. 27 from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following day.

The statement said all known close contacts have been notified, asked to self-isolate for 10 days and get tested.

However, TPH said they do not have access to a contact tracing log and “out of an abundance of caution” are asking people who attended the restaurant during the times listed above to get tested and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 10 days after their visit to the establishment.

If symptoms develop, they are advised to get tested and isolate until the result is known.

TPH said there is not a risk to anyone who went to the restaurant outside of the indicated dates and times.

The statement said an investigation into the COVID-19 case at the restaurant began on Nov. 29.