COVID-19: 13 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, outbreak declared at Lindsay child-care facility

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and an outbreak at a child care centre over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

Thirteen of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes along with three in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases increased to 45, up from 35 reported on Wednesday and 31 on Monday (no updates are on issued on Tuesdays and Thursdays). There are 26 active cases in the Kawarthas (up 10), 14 in Northumberland County (down one) and five in Haliburton County (one more). A month ago, on Nov. 3, there were 11 active cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Outbreaks: Three active. The health unit late Wednesday declared an outbreak at My Tot Spot child care/daycare facility in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The health unit tells Global News Peterborough two cases have been identified. The child care centre has decided to close for the time being, the health unit said. A number of high-risk contacts are being identified. An outbreak remains declared with school bus No. 32 in Haliburton County (declared Nov. 26) and at Campbellford Memorial Hospital (declared on Nov. 24 with seven patient cases since Wednesday). Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 78 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 13 at workplaces, 12 at community settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, two at a hospital and one at a child-care facility.

Resolved cases: 2,479 — six more since Wednesday's update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of the 2,587 cumulative cases since the pandemic's beginning.

2,479 — six more since Wednesday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 95.8 per cent of the 2,587 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 983 — three more since Wednesday’s update — one more in each region. Overall, there have been 543 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 383 in Northumberland County and 57 in Haliburton County.

983 — three more since Wednesday’s update — one more in each region. Overall, there have been 543 variant cases in the Kawarthas, 383 in Northumberland County and 57 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 237 — up from 174 reported on Wednesday and 161 on Monday. The health unit notes 11 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

237 — up from 174 reported on Wednesday and 161 on Monday. The health unit notes 11 of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 98 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There is currently one hospitalized case (no ICU admissions). Since the pandemic began, there have been 54 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 40 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged).

98 — one more since Wednesday’s update. There is currently one hospitalized case (no ICU admissions). Since the pandemic began, there have been 54 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 40 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County (unchanged). Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 244,135 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 686 tests since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit releases its weekly vaccination rate on Mondays. The latest data can be found in this Nov. 29 article.

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Ontario’s Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine bus will be at the Haliburton County Visitor’s Centre in Haliburton (7 York St.) on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First, second and third doses (if eligible) will be available. An appointment is not needed, but an Ontario health card is required.

Now that they are eligible, we imagine your kids have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. MOH Dr. Bocking outlines the vaccine do’s and don’ts for them: https://t.co/GTS4uSxJsW #KidsCOVIDVaccine — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) December 3, 2021

