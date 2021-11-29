COVID-19: Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge vaccination rate at 84.4%; active cases at 31

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Ten of the new cases were reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes, while there were three new cases in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

The number of active cases increased to 31, up from 22 reported on Friday. There are 14 in the Kawarthas (up eight), 13 active cases in Northumberland County (unchanged) and four in Haliburton County (one more). A month ago on Oct. 29, there were three active cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

In its weekly vaccination rate data released Monday, the health unit reported the following:

Story continues below advertisement

All eligible residents (ages 12 and up):

Single dose: 86.9 per cent (up from 86.8 per cent reported Nov. 22)

86.9 per cent (up from 86.8 per cent reported Nov. 22) Two doses (fully vaccinated): 84.4 per cent (up from 84.2 per cent on Nov. 22)

Adults (age 18 and up):

One dose: 87.2 per cent (up from 87.1 per cent on Nov. 22)

87.2 per cent (up from 87.1 per cent on Nov. 22) Two doses: 84.8 per cent (up from 84.6 per cent on Nov. 22)

HKPR’s vaccination clinics will also include appointments for children ages five to 11. Appointments can be made via the provincial booking system.

Ontario’s Go-Vaxx mobile vaccine bus will be at the Haliburton County Visitor’s Centre in Haliburton (7 York St.) on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First, second and third doses (if eligible) will be available. An appointment is not needed, but the Ontario health card is required.

To help answer questions about child vaccinations, the health unit is teaming up with local primary care providers to offer a virtual panel discussion, “Fast Facts on COVID-19 Vacs for Kids.”

The virtual event will be streamed live, Thursday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 7 p.m., on the health unit’s YouTube channel and still be available after the meeting too.

Story continues below advertisement

Panel participants will include the health unit’s medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking; Dr. Sheila Mae Young, family physician in the City of Kawartha Lakes (moderator); Dr. Emma Smith, family physician with Northumberland Family Health Team; and Brooke Mountney, HKPR public health nurse.

Visit the health unit’s website for information on how to view the session and pre-submit questions.

Other data, school cases

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Monday:

Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks: The outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital remains active. Declared on Nov. 24, there are six patient cases. Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 75 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and two at a hospital.

The outbreak at Campbellford Memorial Hospital remains active. Declared on Nov. 24, there are six patient cases. Since the pandemic was declared the health unit has dealt with 75 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools and two at a hospital. Resolved cases: 2,467 — five more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.3 per cent of the 2,561 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,467 — five more since Friday’s update. The resolved cases make up approximately 96.3 per cent of the 2,561 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 975 — five more since Friday. Overall, there have been 539 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 380 in Northumberland County (one more) and 56 in Haliburton County (one more).

975 — five more since Friday. Overall, there have been 539 variant cases in the Kawarthas (three more), 380 in Northumberland County (one more) and 56 in Haliburton County (one more). High-risk contacts: 161 — up from 128 reported on Friday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data.

161 — up from 128 reported on Friday. The health unit notes eight of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification, but are included in the overall data. Hospitalized cases to date: 96. There is currently one hospitalized case, which is in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 39 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County.

96. There is currently one hospitalized case, which is in an intensive care unit. Since the pandemic began, there have been 53 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 39 in Northumberland County (one more) and four in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 242,874 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 493 tests since Friday’s update.

School boards as of 2 p.m. Monday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 clinics for urban Indigenous peoples & their household members age 5+ are coming to @HaliburtonCty & @TownofCobourg! If this applies to you, please be sure to book your appointment by 1pm on December 2. pic.twitter.com/luXzsJ6S4l — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) November 29, 2021

Advertisement