COVID-19: 3 active cases in Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District; case at Lindsay school

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday morning.

Single new cases were reported both in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County (no updates are issued on Thursdays). However, the number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is at three, down from four reported on Wednesday. Two of the cases are in the Kawarthas and the other is in Northumberland County. A week ago on Oct. 22, there were 14 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which also includes Haliburton County.

Other COVID-19 data reported by the health unit on Friday:

Resolved cases: 2,424 — an additional four cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of the 2,490 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning.

2,424 — an additional four cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.3 per cent of the 2,490 cumulative cases since the pandemic’s beginning. Variant cases: 949 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas (up three), 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County.

949 — an additional three cases since Wednesday. Overall there have been 525 variant cases in the Kawarthas (up three), 370 in Northumberland County and 54 in Haliburton County. High-risk contacts: 18 — up from 13 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes three of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data.

18 — up from 13 reported on Wednesday. The health unit notes three of the high-risk contacts are missing residence identification but are included in the overall data. Outbreaks : None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital.

: None active. Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has dealt with 74 outbreaks: 30 at long-term care and/or retirement homes, 12 at workplaces, 11 at congregate settings, 11 at community settings, nine at schools, and one at a hospital. Hospitalized cases to date: 91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

91 — unchanged since Oct. 20. Since the pandemic began, there have been 52 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 36 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. COVID-19 tests: 236,608 have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction since the pandemic began — an additional 476 since Wednesday’s update.

School cases

School boards as of 11:40 a.m. Friday reported the following cases at schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data on Monday which can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at the health unit office in Lindsay (108 Angeline St. S.) on Friday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following mobile clinics for COVID-19 vaccinations are scheduled this week:

Friday, Oct. 29:

Lindsay: Midwives of Lindsay and the Lakes Office (41 Russell St. W.) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier, but especially pregnant individuals and those trying to get pregnant. A public health nurse and midwife will be available to answer specific questions related to the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

Port Hope: The health unit’s office (200 Rose Glen Rd.) from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. (clinic moved from the Cobourg Community Centre).

Saturday, Oct. 30:

Lindsay: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (260 Kent St. W.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Castleton: Castleton Town Hall (1780 Percy St.) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Codrington: Codrington Fire Hall No. 2 (1256 County Rd. 27) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

