Halifax police investigate shots fired, vehicle hit and run

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting and a vehicle hit and run Thursday, which they believe are linked.

In a release, police said that at 8:30 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle hit and run in the area of Walnut Street and Jubilee Road, where it was reported that an unoccupied parked vehicle had been struck.

“While conducting their investigation, officers located a spent shell casing on the ground,” police said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

