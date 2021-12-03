Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate shots fired, vehicle hit and run

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 1:41 pm
File photo.
File photo. kali9 / iStock

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting and a vehicle hit and run Thursday, which they believe are linked.

In a release, police said that at 8:30 p.m. they responded to a motor vehicle hit and run in the area of Walnut Street and Jubilee Road, where it was reported that an unoccupied parked vehicle had been struck.

“While conducting their investigation, officers located a spent shell casing on the ground,” police said.

Read more: Halifax police investigating shots fired, bullet found inside residence

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police.

