Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man thrown twice from the hood of his own car as it’s being stolen: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 10:48 am
Guelph police are looking for a car that was stolen on Thursday morning in the east end. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a car that was stolen on Thursday morning in the east end. Global News / File

Guelph police say a man is nursing minor injuries after he tried to stop his own car from being stolen on Thursday morning in the city’s east end.

In a news release, police said the man left his car running outside a business near Victoria and Yorks roads just before 7 a.m.

Read more: Guelph teenager charged after personal support worker assaulted, police say

“While inside the business, the victim noticed his car’s headlights come on and ran outside as it was being reversed out of a spot,” police said. “The victim jumped onto the hood, then fell off when the driver braked abruptly.”

The man jumped back onto his hood, but was thrown off a second time when the driver pulled into a plaza and braked, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle took off south on Victoria Road and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Click to play video: 'Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera' Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera
Frightening hit-and-run captured on Vancouver security camera – Oct 7, 2021

The stolen car is a 2017 silver four-door Subaru Impreza STI. Police also added that the suspect may have arrived in the parking lot with a second man, driving a small, dark-coloured, four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Theft tagGuelph News tagGuelph Police tagGuelph crime tagVehicle Theft tagcar theft tagcar left running tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers