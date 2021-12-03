Man thrown twice from the hood of his own car as it’s being stolen: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man is nursing minor injuries after he tried to stop his own car from being stolen on Thursday morning in the city’s east end.

In a news release, police said the man left his car running outside a business near Victoria and Yorks roads just before 7 a.m.

“While inside the business, the victim noticed his car’s headlights come on and ran outside as it was being reversed out of a spot,” police said. “The victim jumped onto the hood, then fell off when the driver braked abruptly.”

The man jumped back onto his hood, but was thrown off a second time when the driver pulled into a plaza and braked, police said.

The vehicle took off south on Victoria Road and the man was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The stolen car is a 2017 silver four-door Subaru Impreza STI. Police also added that the suspect may have arrived in the parking lot with a second man, driving a small, dark-coloured, four-door car.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509.