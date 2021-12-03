Ottawa pedestrian struck and killed by car on March Road: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash between a car and a pedestrian in Kanata on Thursday night.

A 38-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a car on March Road just north of the Teron Road intersection around 5:30 p.m., according to a police statement.

The victim was crossing the road eastbound when he was struck by a 2021 red Kia Forte travelling north.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are hoping to talk to those who saw and helped emergency responders on the scene, as well as anyone with dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 2481.

