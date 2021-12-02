Smiths Falls, Ont. woman killed after fall from moving vehicle: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP in Leeds say no charges will be laid in connection with a woman’s death on an eastern Ontario highway Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1000 Islands Parkway.

Police say a passenger had fallen from a moving vehicle – an OPP spokesperson told Global News it was a pickup truck. The victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

The deceased was identified as 39-year-old Brenna O’Conner from Smiths Falls, Ont.

Collision investigators looked into the incident but said no charges will be laid.

