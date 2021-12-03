Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charge laid in Charlotte Street apartment shooting in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 3, 2021 9:50 am
Click to play video: 'Shooting on Charlotte Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital' Shooting on Charlotte Street in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital following a reported shooting on Charlotte St. on Nov. 11, 2021 – Nov 12, 2021

A Whitby, Ont., man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Peterborough in November.

Just before midnight on Nov. 11, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported shooting at a residential apartment on Charlotte St.

Officers located a 35-year-old victim who was first transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being taken to a Toronto-area hospital.

Read more: Shooting at Charlotte Street apartment in Peterborough sends 1 to hospital: police

On Friday morning, police said arrested one suspect on Thursday.

Trending Stories

Zuvaan Hamilton, 20, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark MacDonell at 705-876-1122 x 203 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Shooting tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagAttempted Murder tagCharlotte Street tagCharlotte Street Shooting tagPeterbrough shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers