Attempted murder charge laid in Charlotte Street apartment shooting in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Whitby, Ont., man has been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Peterborough in November.

Just before midnight on Nov. 11, Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported shooting at a residential apartment on Charlotte St.

Officers located a 35-year-old victim who was first transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre before being taken to a Toronto-area hospital.

On Friday morning, police said arrested one suspect on Thursday.

Zuvaan Hamilton, 20, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with attempting to commit murder using a firearm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Mark MacDonell at 705-876-1122 x 203 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimehere.ca.