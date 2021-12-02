Menu

Economy

Alberta announces plan to open new U.S. trade offices in Chicago, Seattle, Denver

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 7:25 pm
A flag with the new logo for the newly-named Seattle NHL hockey team, the Seattle Kraken, flies atop the iconic Space Needle and in view of the team's arena, lower right, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Seattle. View image in full screen
A flag with the new logo for the newly-named Seattle NHL hockey team, the Seattle Kraken, flies atop the iconic Space Needle and in view of the team's arena, lower right, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Seattle. AP Photo/Elaine Thompson

Alberta is going to open more trade offices in the United States.

Doug Schweitzer, the minister for jobs, economy, and innovation, says the new offices will be set up in Denver, Seattle and Chicago.

Read more: Alberta officials need to focus on trade relationships: experts

The Seattle and Chicago offices are to open on June 1, 2022, and will be co-located in Canadian consulates with the goal of expanding trade and economic partnerships.

The Denver office is to open sometime after that as space becomes available in the Canadian consulate in that city.

Alberta already has trade offices in Washington D.C. and Mexico.

Read more: Alberta should focus on innovation to attract U.S. investment: Washington envoy

Schweitzer says the new offices will boost business with some of Alberta’s largest trading partners.

“This expansion will also be instrumental in promoting trade opportunities for Alberta businesses and creating jobs for Albertans right here at home,” he said in

a release Thursday.

The U.S. is Alberta’s largest trading partner and Mexico is Alberta’s third-largest bilateral trading partner.

