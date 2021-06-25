Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta should focus on innovation to attract U.S. investment: Washington envoy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 25, 2021 5:11 pm
Alberta flag. View image in full screen
The provincial flag atop the Alberta legislature on Friday, February 26, 2016. Dave Carels, Global News

Alberta’s trade envoy to Washington said the province needs to do a better job of promoting the role it can play in clean energy for the U.S.

James Rajotte told an Edmonton business crowd Friday that despite the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, opportunities exist south of the border for Alberta’s energy sector.

READ MORE: Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL pipeline as ‘calculated decision’ 

He said U.S. President Joe Biden’s aggressive stance on climate change presents a challenge for Alberta’s oil and gas industry, and that some Democrats in Congress have a negative view of the Canadian oilsands and its emissions record.

Rajotte said that Alberta’s energy sector can still attract major capital investment from the U.S. if it focuses on innovations like carbon capture and storage as well as the province’s recently announced strategy to become a supplier of clean hydrogen.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some Global News videos about hydrogen.

Click to play video: 'Alberta attracts $1.3 billion hydrogen investment in Edmonton region' Alberta attracts $1.3 billion hydrogen investment in Edmonton region

He said he also aims to make U.S. lawmakers aware of a plan announced earlier this month by Canada’s five biggest oilsands producers to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

READ MORE: Several Canadian oilsands operators commit to become net zero emitters by 2050 

Calgary-based TC Energy formally cancelled the Keystone XL pipeline project earlier this month after President Biden revoked the project’s permit in January.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Business tagAlberta politics tagpolitics tagAlberta economy tagEnvironment tagmoney tagInvestment tagInnovation tagGreen Energy tagClean Energy tagHydrogen tagJames Rajotte tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers