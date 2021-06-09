Menu

Environment

Several Canadian oilsands operators commit to become net zero emitters by 2050

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 11:34 am
Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. View image in full screen
Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A group of the largest producers in Canada’s oilsands have announced a joint strategy to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The companies include Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., Cenovus Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Ltd, MEG Energy Corp., and Suncor Energy Inc.

Read more: Natural gas straddle plant designed to reduce oilsands emissions with cleaner fuel

A large part of the strategy includes building a carbon sequestration facility in Cold Lake, Alta. The group says the facility would be available for other industries to use as well.

The companies also plan to pilot emerging carbon reduction technologies around oilsands operations, such as direct air capture, which uses a mechanical system to extract carbon dioxide out of the air.

Click to play video: 'Clean energy summit aims to ignite growth of new technology in Alberta' Clean energy summit aims to ignite growth of new technology in Alberta
Story continues below advertisement

The companies say the project will need significant investments and was made possible because of support programs from the federal and Alberta governments.

Read more: Alberta eases security payment burden for oilsands companies

The group compared their plan to the Longship project in Norway, a multi-billion dollar project that includes a cross-border carbon dioxide storage and transportation facility that will be open to multiple industries and is slated to open by 2024.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
