Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Alberta eases security payment burden for oilsands companies

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 4:17 pm
This Sept. 19, 2011 aerial photo shows an oilsands mine facility near Fort McMurray, in Alberta. View image in full screen
This Sept. 19, 2011 aerial photo shows an oilsands mine facility near Fort McMurray, in Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta is changing how it calculates the payments oilsands mines make to ensure there’s enough money to clean up the mess they leave behind.

The province says the decision is in reaction to low oil prices last year, which briefly reached negative values.

Read more: Oil industry still recovering 1 year after commodity’s historic freefall into negative pricing territory

Lisa Fairweather of Alberta Environment says keeping the old program would have cost the industry billions of extra dollars, even though the environmental risk of the mines hasn’t changed.

Click to play video: 'Alberta Energy Regulator suspends some environmental requirements' Alberta Energy Regulator suspends some environmental requirements
Alberta Energy Regulator suspends some environmental requirements – May 6, 2020

She says today’s move is temporary until a complete review of environmental security payments is held this summer.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Critics say the changes will reduce payments into a cleanup fund that the auditor general has said is already too low.

Read more: Alberta failed to flag N.W.T. about suspending oilsands monitoring despite agreement: emails

Under the changes, Alberta will no longer calculate payments based on a company’s environmental liabilities and its assets.

Instead, the calculation will be based on a company’s revenue.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta Oil tagAlberta oilsands tagAlberta Environment tagOil Price tagAlberta oilsands mines tagAlberta security payment burden tagAlberta security payments tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers