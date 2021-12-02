Menu

Features

Calgary rescue cat featured on calendar to support animal rescue groups

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 7:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary rescue cat featured on calendar to support animal rescue groups' Calgary rescue cat featured on calendar to support animal rescue groups
WATCH: A Calgary cat named Molly is helping to support animal rescue groups across Canada. As Gil Tucker shows us, Molly and her owner know first-hand the life-saving boost a rescue can bring.

A Calgary rescue cat named Molly is helping to support animal rescue groups across Canada.

A photo taken by Molly’s owner Cassie Weiss is on the cover of Pet Valu’s 2022 calendar.

Proceeds from sales at the pet store chain’s locations across the country will go to Canadian animal rescue groups.

Read more: Calgary refugee’s thrift shop helps animal rescue groups

The photo shows Molly on the roof of a vehicle with the mountains west of Calgary as a backdrop.

Molly was chosen from more than 30,000 photos submitted by pet owners all over Canada.

“I didn’t expect to even win — I was just like, ‘Oh. this is fun,'” Weiss said.

It was quite a change from the day 11 years ago when Weiss found Molly, then a kitten, abandoned in the bush near a ball diamond.

Read more: ‘No harm on the farm’: Grow Calgary launches animal rescue program

“She was skin and bones, she was missing whiskers, she had a little chunk out of her ear,” Weiss said.

Animals have always been close to Weiss’ heart.

“I love horses — I grew up on a ranch,” Weiss said. “Ideally, one of my goals is to end up buying some land to train and rehabilitate horses.”

Many customers at a Pet Valu store in northwest Calgary on Thursday were eager to have the chance to support rescue groups.

“I do a lot of rescue work and so how nice that you do something to support that great cause,” customer Tammy Mowatt told Weiss. “So I’m going to get one of your calendars.”

