Alberta Health announces 366 new COVID-19 cases identified over past 24 hours

There have been 366 new COVID-19 cases identified in Alberta over the past 24 hours, according to a pandemic update on the provincial government’s website Thursday afternoon.

According to the province, Alberta’s positivity rate was sitting at 3.88 per cent as of Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 fatalities in Alberta also rose to 3,257, up two from the day before.

However, the total number of active coronavirus cases in the province dropped to 4,539 on Thursday, down from 4,619 a day earlier. The Calgary zone has more active COVID-19 cases than any other region in the province (1,765), followed by the Edmonton zone (1,164), the North zone (709), the Central zone (567) and the South zone (328). There are six active cases that have not been linked to any particular zone.

According to Alberta Health, the number of people in Alberta hospitals with COVID-19 dropped slightly to 419 on Thursday, down from 424 on Wednesday. Of those coronavirus-related hospitalizations, 76 patients are being treated in intensive-care units, down from 79 the day before.

Thursday marked the first day that all Albertans 60 years of age or older were able to book appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, provided it has been at least six months since they received their second dose.

Health Minister Jason Copping tweeted a reminder on Thursday that some Albertans were already eligible to receiver booster shots of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The province did not provide an update on the new Omicron COVID-19 variant on Thursday. On Tuesday, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the province confirmed its first case of the variant of concern.

She said a person returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands “about one week ago” tested positive for the Omicron variant while asymptomatic.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced two more cases involving the Omicron variant had been identified in Alberta.