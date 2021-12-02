Despite being undefeated, the Queen’s hockey Gaels expect more of themselves

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen’s Gaels believe they have what it takes to win their second Ontario university hockey title in three years.

Brett Gibson’s club is currently in first place in the OUA’s East Division with a record of 6-0-1.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, but so far, so good,” says freshman forward Jonathan Yantsis.

Yantsis played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers. In his first seven games with the Gaels, Yantsis has recorded a whopping 16 points.

“I’m playing against grown men now, ” joked the 22-year-old from Markham.

“It’s a much more physical league because the players are a bit older and stronger so it takes some adjustment’s. The veteran’s here have really helped make my transition from major junior to university an easy one.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of those veteran’s is Patrick Sanvido. The fifth-year Arts and Science student from Guelph, Ont., is entering his third year as captain of the hockey club.

“Our record so far is great but we expect more from ourselves,” said the former star with the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves.

“There’s little things we can improve on,” continued the six-foot-five defenceman.

“This is one of the best teams I’ve ever been a part of. It’s similar to our championship team in 2019. We’re fast, we’re big and we’ve got skill. We also have nine defenceman with major junior experience. That makes it tough for Coach Gibson. He has some difficult decisions to make when it comes to healthy scratches.”

The Gaels have one home game left to play before the Christmas break.

On Friday, the Tri-Colour will face-off against the Nippising Lakers from North Bay. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at the Kingston Memorial Centre on York Street.