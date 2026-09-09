Former Canadiens winger, four-time Stanley Cup champion André Pronovost dead at 90

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Former Montreal Canadiens winger André Pronovost, who won four straight Stanley Cups with the Habs, has died at 90.

The Canadiens say Pronovost died Tuesday, with the cause of death not disclosed.

The Shawinigan Falls, Que., native spent 10 seasons in the NHL with Montreal, Boston, Detroit and Minnesota.

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Pronovost was part of four consecutive Stanley Cup championship teams with Montreal from 1957 to 1960. He had 109 points in 290 regular-season games with the Canadiens and added 22 points in 70 playoff contests.

He finished his NHL career with the Minnesota North Stars in 1967-68 after being selected in the 1967 expansion draft.

Pronovost, the grandfather of New Jersey Devils forward Anthony Mantha, finished his NHL career with 198 points in 557 games.