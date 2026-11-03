30-year-old Spanish soccer star dead following on-field collision

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Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter after a 30-year-old soccer player died following an on-field collision with the opposing team’s goalkeeper in a second-division match.

Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision, according to The Associated Press, Reuters and CD Tenerife.

“Heartbroken, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe this is true, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda,” the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

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“There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can lessen this overwhelming sadness. We stand with his grieving family, with his loved ones, with all of Tenerife who mourn this cruel loss today,” the club added.

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CD Tenerife said that the family of De Miguel is “grateful for each and every expression of support received, and also requests, from the bottom of their hearts, the utmost respect for their privacy during these terrible times.”

Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente… pic.twitter.com/IbS1dTYP1b — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during added time.

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De Miguel fell to his knees, clutching his torso for a few seconds before falling onto his back with his arms at his sides after the collision.

Owono was walking off the pitch after being shown a red card for the incident but turned around and joined the other players who rushed to check on De Miguel.

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Spain’s National Police said Tuesday an investigation was opened and prosecutors will also be involved, according to The Associated Press.

De Miguel was taken to a hospital and the match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganés B and later played for a number of lower-divisions clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year.

In a statement released on X following news of De Miguel’s death, FC Andorra said, “With broken hearts and devastation, we want to send our most sincere condolences to the family of Jesús de Miguel, to all his teammates, friends and to CD Tenerife.”

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Other Spanish clubs shared messages of condolences after news of De Miguel’s passing spread.

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“From FC Barcelona, we deeply regret the tragic news of the passing of Jesús de Miguel, CD Tenerife player. Our thoughts and support are with his family, friends and loved ones during these difficult times,” FC Barcelona said in a post on X.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jesús de Miguel, a player for CD Tenerife. Real Madrid wishes to express its condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his club and all his loved ones,” Real Madrid said in a statement shared on its website.

Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé took to his Instagram Stories, writing, “So much sadness. There are no words.”

The players of Real Madrid also held a minute of silence for De Miguel during training.

Minuto de silencio en la Ciudad Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/nsZaPYMcsN — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 3, 2026

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Manchester United said that tributes will be paid to De Miguel at Tuesday’s Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) Champions League tie between the team and Roma.

“In his remembrance, a minute’s silence will be observed before kick-off at Old Trafford and both teams will wear black armbands for the fixture,” the club said in a statement. “Respects have also been paid at this afternoon’s UEFA Youth League game between our Under-19s and their Roma counterparts.”

“Our deepest condolences are with the loved ones of Jesus and everyone connected with CD Tenerife,” Manchester United added.

UEFA said: “The European football community is mourning the loss of @CDTOficial forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.”

“A moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA matches this week in his memory,” it added.

🖤 The European football community is mourning the loss of @CDTOficial forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda.



We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this incredibly difficult time.



A moment of silence will be observed at all UEFA matches this… pic.twitter.com/bUKSuEQYx7 — UEFA (@UEFA) November 3, 2026

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Cardiac arrest is a life-threatening medical emergency where the heart suddenly stops beating and fails to pump blood to the brain and other vital organs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says 60,000 cardiac arrests occur outside hospital setting each year in Canada, and one in 10 survives an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Signs of a cardiac arrest include sudden collapse, loss of consciousness, unresponsiveness to touch or sound, and not breathing or not breathing normally, according to the organization.

—With files from The Associated Press