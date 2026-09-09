Elks return home chasing sweep versus Stampeders

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Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders don’t have time to lament their Labour Day loss to the Edmonton Elks.

Edmonton (9-3) rallied for a 38-28 road win over Calgary (5-7) on Monday. The Stampeders led by as many as 18 points early in the second half and 25-17 after the third quarter.

But Edmonton outscored Calgary 24-3 in the fourth to earn the win and remain atop the West Division, two points ahead of the Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-4).

Calgary faces Edmonton on Saturday night in the rematch at Commonwealth Stadium.

The Stampeders are fifth in the West Division but remain firmly in the playoff race, just two points behind the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers, both 6-6. Calgary closes the regular season against Winnipeg on Oct. 10 and B.C. on Oct. 17.

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Calgary also visits Saskatchewan on Oct. 2. That will kick off an interesting final three weeks of the Stamps’ 2026 campaign following a home-and-home with the Ottawa Redblacks (0-11).

Running back Justin Rankin anchored Edmonton’s third straight win with a 50-yard TD run that gave the Elks their first lead of the contest (30-28). Before that, Rankin had been minus-1 on the ground over four carries.

Adams, returning from a head injury suffered against B.C. on Aug. 13, was 15-of-29 passing for 214 yards with two touchdowns versus the Elks. He added 33 yards rushing on four carries.

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Edmonton’s Cody Fajardo completed 17-of-31 passes for 181 yards with two TDs and an interception. He also recorded a game-high 76 yards on the ground.

Elks linebacker Nick Anderson certainly did his part, recording a game-high 12 tackles and a sack.

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Edmonton is a solid 5-1 at home this season and 5-2 within the West Division. Calgary is 2-4 versus conference rivals and 3-2 away from McMahon Stadium.

Pick: Edmonton.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Toronto Argonauts (Saturday afternoon)

At Toronto, it’s a short week for the Argos (6-6) following their 37-22 Labour Day win in Hamilton. Chad Kelly had 319 yards passing with three TDs as the Double Blue clinched the season series 2-1. Kelly leads the CFL in passing yards (3,961) and TDs (24) and threw his league-high 18th interception Monday. But he did a nice job afterwards of executing a controlled passing attack and taking shots downfield when the opportunity presented itself rather than forcing the issue. Ottawa comes off a bye week with head coach/GM Ryan Dinwiddie facing his former team for the first time. Veteran Jake Maier will make a 12th straight start for the Redblacks.

Pick: Toronto.

Saskatchewan Roughriders vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Saturday afternoon)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers look to avenge their 32-26 overtime loss Sunday, having won nine of the last 12 rematches. Zach Collaros forced the extra session with a five-yard TD pass to Dorian Singer to end regulation. But after Tommy Stevens’s third TD run put the Riders ahead 32-26, the contest ended with the home side failing to convert a third-and-six situation. Collaros threw for 279 yards and two TDs, but CFL rushing leader Brady Oliveira (984 yards) had 28 yards on nine carries. Saskatchewan’s Trevor Harris recorded 362 yards passing and a TD while Dhel Duncan-Busby recorded 10 catches for 148 yards. Defensive lineman Derick Roberson had six tackles (two for loss) and a sack.

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Pick: Winnipeg.

Montreal Alouettes vs. B.C. Lions (Saturday night)

At Vancouver, Montreal (10-2) chases the home-and-home sweep following a 37-30 victory Friday night. Davis Alexander had 297 yards passing and a TD, but running back Travis Theis (831 yards, 6.3-yard average, seven TDs) suffered a leg injury and is on the six-game injured list. Receiver Charleston Rambo re-signed with the Alouettes after spending 2024-25 with the club. Nathan Rourke threw for 375 yards and two TDs as the Lions had their five-game win streak snapped. Linebacker Darnell Sankey had nine tackles against his former team, but making the trip West should give the home team an advantage.

Pick: B.C.

Last week: 4-0.

Overall: 35-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2026.