Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

350 cruises set to hit Victoria in 2022 as port confirms first Canadian stops in 2 years

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 4:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Ottawa lifts cruise ship ban, uncertainty in B.C. tourist industry' Ottawa lifts cruise ship ban, uncertainty in B.C. tourist industry
WATCH: The federal government has lifted the pandemic ban on cruise ships coming to Canada. But as Ted Chernecki reports, two legislative proposals in the U.S. are causing concern in B.C.'s tourism industry – Nov 2, 2021

It will soon be anchors aweigh for the COVID-19-battered cruise industry in British Columbia’s capital.

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority released its draft schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday, with the first cruise ship to dock in a Canadian port in two years slated to arrive on April 6.

Read more: U.S. congressman pushing for cruise ships to permanently bypass British Columbia

The schedule anticipates 350 ship calls delivering 795,000 passengers to the Victoria Cruise Terminal between March and October next year.

Those figures would be roughly equivalent with 2019, the last full cruise season before sailings were derailed by the pandemic, according to the harbour authority.

Click to play video: 'The Travel Lady: COVID-19 insurance policies for cruisers' The Travel Lady: COVID-19 insurance policies for cruisers
The Travel Lady: COVID-19 insurance policies for cruisers – Nov 23, 2021

The federal government lifted a ban on cruise ships in Canadian waters effective Nov. 1, 2021, for operators able to fully comply with COVID-19 health requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: As Canada lifts international cruise ban, B.C. prepares for ‘very strong’ 2022 season

“We’ve worked hard and collaborated with government and industry to ensure that when ships return to Canada, and to Victoria, we will be ready to safely welcome passengers and crew,” Greater Victoria Harbour Authority CEO Ian Robertson said in a media release.

Trending Stories

“I look forward to being on the pier when that first ship arrives, and the first cruise passengers in two years disembark the ship to explore our beautiful city.”

Click to play video: 'Alaskan politicians want cruise ships to bypass Canadian ports' Alaskan politicians want cruise ships to bypass Canadian ports
Alaskan politicians want cruise ships to bypass Canadian ports – Sep 15, 2021

Health and safety measures will be mandated by Transport Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, and will include mandatory vaccination for passengers and crew, along with COVID-19 management plans.

The 2022 season will see three vessels, the Norwegian Encore, Majestic Princess and Quantum of the Seas, make their first-ever call in the port.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Atlantic tourism operator eye return of cruise ships in 2022

The Port of Vancouver has yet to release a 2022 cruise schedule.

The cruise industry is estimated to generate more than $2.7 billion in economic activity in British Columbia.

Tourism operators in Victoria, Vancouver and ports of call further north have seen major downturns over the past two years due to the cruise ban.

Victoria’s robust 2022 schedule may also ease some fears that B.C. could be left out amid a push by some U.S. legislators from Alaska to eliminate a law that requires vessels to stop at a foreign port between American ports.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagbc coronavirus tagbc covid tagCruise tagVictoria Harbour tagcruise season tagcruise schedule tagcuise return tagvictoria cruise tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers