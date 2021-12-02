Menu

Canada

Halifax goalie gets support over alleged racist incident at P.E.I. hockey tournament

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 2:55 pm
The Hawks have updated their logo on their social media platforms with Connors's number, 31, and a message that reads "Hawks Against Racism." .
The Hawks have updated their logo on their social media platforms with Connors's number, 31, and a message that reads "Hawks Against Racism." . Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association/Facebook

A Nova Scotia minor league hockey player who says he was the target of racist abuse at a November tournament in Prince Edward Island says he is reassured by the support he has received.

Mark Connors, a goalie for the Halifax Hawks U18 AA team, says racist slurs were directed at him during a recent game in Charlottetown and again at a hotel.

Read more: Halifax hockey association bars teams from playing in P.E.I. after alleged racist act

Connors’s father, Wayne Connors, says P.E.I. Premier Dennis King sent his son a letter of apology for the incidents and that the Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association is boycotting tournaments in P.E.I. until the allegations are investigated.

Mark Connors said today in an interview that while he was initially upset by what happened to him, he is happy to receive the support.

The Hawks have updated their logo on their social media platforms with Connors’s number, 31, and a message that reads “Hawks Against Racism.”

Read more: ‘Keep your chin up’: N.S. legislature hosts young hockey player who was called racial slur

Connors had also faced racism in 2018, when he says he was called a slur during a peewee hockey game in Tantallon, N.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2021.

Click to play video: 'Rising above racism through sport: the historical story of black hockey players in Nova Scotia' Rising above racism through sport: the historical story of black hockey players in Nova Scotia
Rising above racism through sport: the historical story of black hockey players in Nova Scotia – Oct 12, 2017
© 2021 The Canadian Press
