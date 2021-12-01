Menu

Canada

Halifax hockey association bars teams from playing in P.E.I. after alleged racist act

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2021 2:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Survey finds many Canadians concerned about racism and misogyny in hockey culture' Survey finds many Canadians concerned about racism and misogyny in hockey culture
It may be Canada's favourite sport but a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds many Canadians believe the culture surrounding hockey is tainted by issues of misogyny, racism and inclusion. John Hua has more on the concerns raised and how the game can move forward – May 5, 2021

A minor hockey association in Halifax is alleging one of its players was the victim of a racist act during a recent tournament in P.E.I.

The Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association issued a statement today confirming none of its teams will play in tournaments on the Island until Hockey P.E.I. investigates and addresses the allegation.

Association president Spiro Bokolas says the Hawks organization wants Hockey P.E.I. to create a safe and inclusive environment for all players.

Read more: COVID-19: N.S. suspends out-of-province travel for kids under 12 taking part in sport, art events

Bokolas says the Hawks have a zero-tolerance approach to racism.

The boycott applies to almost 700 players in the Halifax area.

The statement did not contain details about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021

© 2021 The Canadian Press
