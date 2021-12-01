Halifax hockey association bars teams from playing in P.E.I. after alleged racist act

Send this page to someone via email

A minor hockey association in Halifax is alleging one of its players was the victim of a racist act during a recent tournament in P.E.I.

The Halifax Hawks Minor Hockey Association issued a statement today confirming none of its teams will play in tournaments on the Island until Hockey P.E.I. investigates and addresses the allegation.

Association president Spiro Bokolas says the Hawks organization wants Hockey P.E.I. to create a safe and inclusive environment for all players.

Bokolas says the Hawks have a zero-tolerance approach to racism.

The boycott applies to almost 700 players in the Halifax area.

The statement did not contain details about the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2021