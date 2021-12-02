New video shows salmon using flooded B.C. road as a river

Send this page to someone via email

New video shows the extent of the flooding along some Surrey streets during the recent atmospheric rivers that slammed into B.C.

On Nov. 28, salmon were spotted swimming along the road connected to Little Campbell River.

There is a hatchery nearby and the salmon were using the road as a detour in order to connect to the river on the other side.

“At this time of year, there are thousands of salmon that return to the streams and rivers of BC after spending their lives in the ocean,” Upkar Singh Tatlay posted on Twitter.

“An epic journey that ends with them going upstream to the exact spot in which they were born themselves to now finish off their lives.”

Tatlay said in the footage you can see the water spilling onto the roadway, “which the salmon took to and used to continue their journey.”

Since Nov. 13, B.C. has been hit by three atmospheric rivers, bringing widespread flooding to the South Coast, the Fraser Canyon and Vancouver Island.

Nine daily temperature records fell on Tuesday, and another 21 on Wednesday, including a high of 22.5 C recorded in Penticton.

That balmy reading is now the warmest December day in B.C. on record, and tied the all-time Canadian high for December, set in Hamilton in 1982.