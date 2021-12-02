SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
New video shows salmon using flooded B.C. road as a river

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Salmon seen swimming up flooded street in Surrey' B.C. floods: Salmon seen swimming up flooded street in Surrey
Salmon swam up a flooded street in Surrey, B.C., on Nov. 28, after the area was hit with heavy rain the day before. Twitter user @TatlayUpkar recorded video of the flooding in Surrey on Nov. 28 and the wildlife taking advantage of the inundated roads.

New video shows the extent of the flooding along some Surrey streets during the recent atmospheric rivers that slammed into B.C.

On Nov. 28, salmon were spotted swimming along the road connected to Little Campbell River.

There is a hatchery nearby and the salmon were using the road as a detour in order to connect to the river on the other side.

“At this time of year, there are thousands of salmon that return to the streams and rivers of BC after spending their lives in the ocean,” Upkar Singh Tatlay posted on Twitter.

“An epic journey that ends with them going upstream to the exact spot in which they were born themselves to now finish off their lives.”

Tatlay said in the footage you can see the water spilling onto the roadway, “which the salmon took to and used to continue their journey.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert' B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert
B.C. floods: Cleanup continues as more properties placed on evac alert

Read more: B.C. shatters temperature records as atmospheric river delivers warm, moist air

Since Nov. 13, B.C. has been hit by three atmospheric rivers, bringing widespread flooding to the South Coast, the Fraser Canyon and Vancouver Island.

Trending Stories
During the last event, the province set 30 temperature records over two days as the third atmospheric river hit.

Nine daily temperature records fell on Tuesday, and another 21 on Wednesday, including a high of 22.5 C recorded in Penticton.

That balmy reading is now the warmest December day in B.C. on record, and tied the all-time Canadian high for December, set in Hamilton in 1982.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
