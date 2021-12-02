SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID cases in Quebec above 1,100-mark for 2nd consecutive day

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 2, 2021 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Vaccine trial for babies & toddlers' Vaccine trial for babies & toddlers
WATCH: A clinical trial is now underway in Montreal to test the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on babies and toddlers. Lead researcher Dr. Soren Gantt joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about the study.

Quebec is reporting 1,146 new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the total caseload since the start of the health crisis to 450,513.

Quebec’s public health institute notes that 430,061 people have recovered, for a total of 8,869 active cases.

Read more: Montreal public health plans ‘suppressive’ approach to Omicron variant cases

To date, the province has recorded 11,583 deaths linked to the virus, including two in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations were down 12 on Thursday, with 18 patients admitted and 30 discharged for a total of 227 Quebecers hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 53 were in intensive care.

Read more: ‘I don’t like it’: Quebec health minister says of spike in COVID-19 cases

Vaccination continues with efforts focused on getting a first dose of vaccine to kids between the ages of five and 11, before Christmas.

Trending Stories

So far, 108,337 in that age group have received a shot and 142,867 have booked an appointment.

Click to play video: 'Elementary schools across Montreal begin vaccination clinics' Elementary schools across Montreal begin vaccination clinics
Elementary schools across Montreal begin vaccination clinics

Health officials are also hoping to give a third dose booster to Quebecers over the age of 70, or those having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As it stands, 81.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.

