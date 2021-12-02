COVID cases in Quebec above 1,100-mark for 2nd consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,146 new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday bringing the total caseload since the start of the health crisis to 450,513.

Quebec’s public health institute notes that 430,061 people have recovered, for a total of 8,869 active cases.

To date, the province has recorded 11,583 deaths linked to the virus, including two in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations were down 12 on Thursday, with 18 patients admitted and 30 discharged for a total of 227 Quebecers hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 53 were in intensive care.

Vaccination continues with efforts focused on getting a first dose of vaccine to kids between the ages of five and 11, before Christmas.

So far, 108,337 in that age group have received a shot and 142,867 have booked an appointment.

Health officials are also hoping to give a third dose booster to Quebecers over the age of 70, or those having received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

As it stands, 81.2 per cent of the population has received at least one dose.