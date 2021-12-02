Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony to return to in-person concerts in January

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony will soon take the stage in front of an in-person audience at the Centre in the Square for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The orchestra has announced that its first performance will take place on Jan. 14, 2022, when young French conductor Chloé van Soeterstède will make her Canadian debut with Sibelius’s Symphony No. 1.

“There are few places that allow us to freely share ideas and emotions, pass down traditions through the generations, and foster a sense of belonging with others,” KWS music director Andrei Feher stated.

“Music in the concert hall empowers that, and we shall continue to inspire and entertain as we return to in-person performances.”

Story continues below advertisement

KWS says Feher will lead a variety of series, from signature and pops concerts to baroque and family concerts, in its return.

“Composers and artists communicate the social, political, and artistic character of the times through their work,” Feher said.

Read more: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra gives first live performance in 454 days

“That is why it is so important to present a wide season of incredible artists and composers who have dedicated themselves to expressing the human condition.”

The symphony plans to perform Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, Resurrection in May, which was also performed in 1980 during the opening of Centre in the Square.